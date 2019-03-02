Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Aberdeen13:30Rangers
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen have beaten Rangers twice in all competitions this season but lost the most recent encounter between the sides last month.
  • There have been 10 goals in four games between the Dons and the Ibrox side so far this term.
  • Aberdeen top scorer Sam Cosgrove and Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos have scored 45 goals between them this season, with Morelos on 28.
  • Rangers last lost at Pittodrie in September 2016.
  • Aberdeen have reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals three times under manager Derek McInnes while Rangers have appeared in the last four in the past three campaigns.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you