Watford v Leicester City

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will take charge of his first Premier League game since Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Everton in October 2015

TEAM NEWS

Watford full-back Kiko Femenia is back in contention after six weeks out with a thigh injury.

Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart and Andre Gray are among those hoping for recalls after missing Watford's biggest loss of the season at Anfield.

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to keep faith with much of the same eleven who won against Brighton on Tuesday.

Midfielders Daniel Armartey and Marc Albrighton remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Brendan Rodgers' appointment as Leicester boss looks like a good fit for both parties. Rodgers gets a chance to prove he can cut it back in the Premier League after enhancing his credentials at Celtic, while the Foxes have a manager who should get the best out of their talented youngsters and also introduce an attractive style of play.

Being the best of the rest outside the top six will be Leicester's immediate aim, something their opponents are very much in the mix for.

Watford are also on course to set a number of club records in the Premier League.

Given the nature of Rodgers' departure from Vicarage Road in 2009, this could also be the second successive home game where the Watford fans give the opposing manager a bit of grief.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "If I was making this decision with my heart I would have been at Celtic for life because it is an incredible club and one I've supported all my life.

"After nearly three years at Celtic, with everything we had achieved, I felt it was time to move on to my next challenge.

"I have had opportunities to leave but this one was too good to turn down, with the ambition that Leicester have.

"This is a group of players who are young and hungry. And they have needed stabilising with the emotions here on and off the pitch."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is no doubt that player power has played a part in what has been happening with the Foxes but the great thing about getting a new manager is that everyone wants to impress him, whether they have been in the team or not.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

A third successive victory against Leicester at Vicarage Road would equal Watford's longest top-flight home winning streak versus a single opponent.

However, Leicester could win three consecutive league meetings for the first time since August 1999.

Since Watford's return to the Premier League in 2015-16, this fixture has seen a league-high five penalties awarded.

Watford

The 5-0 defeat at Liverpool in midweek was the sixth time Watford have lost by five goals or more in the Premier League.

It was only their second loss in nine league matches (D4, W3).

Watford could keep three consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since April 2017.

The Hornets can also win successive league fixtures at Vicarage Road for only the second time this season.

Troy Deeney is Watford's leading Premier League goalscorer this season, but just one of his seven goals has come at home.

Leicester City