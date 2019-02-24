Scottish Gossip: Rodgers, Celtic, Lennon, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is on a two-man shortlist along with Newcastle's Rafael Benitez to replace Leicester City boss Claude Puel. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he probably played his best football under Rafa Benitez when the pair were at Liverpool. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic coach John Kennedy says Brendan Rodgers is already laying the groundwork for a fourth season in charge at the club. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Rodgers could reassess his future at the club if he wins a third successive domestic treble this season. (Sun)

Lennon says he has "never really regretted" his decision to leave Celtic in 2014, insisting he needed "a break" at that point in his career. (Herald - subscription required)

Swansea City midfielder George Byers says he would "jump" at the chance to move to Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has praised Rangers chairman Dave King for speaking out about the abuse the Killie boss was subjected to at Ibrox last week. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis believes the Ibrox side can still win the Scottish Premiership, despite slipping eight points behind reigning champions Celtic last weekend. (Sunday Mail)

Hamilton defender Aaron McGowan grew up in Liverpool and idolised Steven Gerrard when the latter played at Anfield but will put aside his admiration when Gerrard's Rangers visit the Hope Stadium on Sunday. (Herald - subscription required)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes his side are now better equipped to trouble Celtic, with the two sides meeting in Glasgow on Sunday. (Scotland on Sunday)

Plans to introduce Celtic and Rangers colt teams into Scottish League Two have been rejected again following a backlash from supporters. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden is excited by the performances of Celtic pair James Forrest and Oliver Burke and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser as the national team get ready to start their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign next month. (Scotland on Sunday)