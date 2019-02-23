Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Ballymena to go nine clear

Linfield's Marek Cervenka competes with Ballymena defender Jonathan Addis

Linfield opened a massive nine-point gap at the top of the Irish Premiership by beating second-placed Ballymena United 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Defender Josh Robinson headed the goal from a corner in the 54th minute.

Ballymena have a game in hand but Linfield are in the driving seat with nine matches to go.

Elsewhere, Warren Feeney's Ards are off the bottom after beating Newry while Cliftonville saw off Warrenpoint and Coleraine and Institute also won.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ards 3-1 Newry City Coleraine 2-0 Glentoran Institute 2-0 Dungannon Swifts Linfield 1-0 Ballymena United Warrenpoint Town 0-2 Cliftonville