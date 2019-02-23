Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Ballymena to go nine clear

Linfield's Marek Cervenka competes with Ballymena defender Jonathan Addis
Linfield opened a massive nine-point gap at the top of the Irish Premiership by beating second-placed Ballymena United 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Defender Josh Robinson headed the goal from a corner in the 54th minute.

Ballymena have a game in hand but Linfield are in the driving seat with nine matches to go.

Elsewhere, Warren Feeney's Ards are off the bottom after beating Newry while Cliftonville saw off Warrenpoint and Coleraine and Institute also won.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership
Ards3-1Newry City
Coleraine 2-0Glentoran
Institute2-0Dungannon Swifts
Linfield1-0Ballymena United
Warrenpoint Town0-2Cliftonville
Bluefin Sport Championship
Ballinamallard UnitedvPortadown
Ballyclare ComradesvKnockbreda
Carrick RangersvDundela
DergviewvPSNI
H&W WeldersvLarne
Limavady UnitedvLoughgall

