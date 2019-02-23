Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Ballymena to go nine clear
-
- From the section Irish
Linfield opened a massive nine-point gap at the top of the Irish Premiership by beating second-placed Ballymena United 1-0 at Windsor Park.
Defender Josh Robinson headed the goal from a corner in the 54th minute.
Ballymena have a game in hand but Linfield are in the driving seat with nine matches to go.
Elsewhere, Warren Feeney's Ards are off the bottom after beating Newry while Cliftonville saw off Warrenpoint and Coleraine and Institute also won.
More to follow.
|Danske Bank Irish Premiership
|Ards
|3-1
|Newry City
|Coleraine
|2-0
|Glentoran
|Institute
|2-0
|Dungannon Swifts
|Linfield
|1-0
|Ballymena United
|Warrenpoint Town
|0-2
|Cliftonville
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Ballinamallard United
|v
|Portadown
|Ballyclare Comrades
|v
|Knockbreda
|Carrick Rangers
|v
|Dundela
|Dergview
|v
|PSNI
|H&W Welders
|v
|Larne
|Limavady United
|v
|Loughgall