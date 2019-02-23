Premier League quick stats: Kane, King, Rondon, Tottenham, Huddersfield
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham's Premier League title challenge suffered a setback after a damaging defeat at Burnley.
Ashley Barnes scored the winner for the Clarets in their 2-1 victory, while referee Roger East awarded a hat-trick of penalties in Bournemouth's action-packed 1-1 draw against Wolves.
Huddersfield, who had a man sent off, look doomed after being beaten 2-0 at St James' Park by Newcastle.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Burnley are unbeaten in eight Premier League games (W5 D3), their longest top-flight run without defeat since a run of nine in 1966.
- Clarets striker Chris Wood has netted four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 27 in the competition.
- Tottenham suffered only their second defeat in their last eight away games in the Premier League, after losing two of the four before that.
- Spurs striker Harry Kane as netted five goals in his seven Premier League appearances against Burnley, including four in his last three.
- Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game against newly-promoted opposition (W7 D3).
- Cherries striker Josh King is now the outright third-highest Norwegian goalscorer in the Premier League (39 goals), with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91) and Steffen Iversen (40) netting more.
- Wolves have scored 74% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (26/35), a league-high ratio.
- Only two sides in Premier League history have picked up fewer points after their first 27 games of a season than Huddersfield in 18-19 (11); Derby in 07-08 (9) and Sunderland in 05-06 (10).
- Huddersfield's Jan Siewert is the ninth manager to lose his opening four Premier League matches in charge, and the first since Frank de Boer with Crystal Palace at the start of last season.
- In 21 appearances this season, Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has equalled his best-ever haul for goal involvements in a Premier League campaign (11, 7 goals, 4 assists), previously registered in 34 games for West Brom in 2015-16 (9 goals, 2 assists).