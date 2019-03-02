Clyde v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|25
|18
|3
|4
|48
|18
|30
|57
|2
|Edinburgh City
|25
|17
|4
|4
|47
|17
|30
|55
|3
|Clyde
|25
|16
|5
|4
|41
|20
|21
|53
|4
|Annan Athletic
|26
|13
|5
|8
|46
|29
|17
|44
|5
|Elgin
|25
|11
|3
|11
|43
|49
|-6
|36
|6
|Stirling
|26
|10
|4
|12
|35
|35
|0
|34
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|25
|8
|5
|12
|31
|31
|0
|29
|8
|Queen's Park
|25
|6
|9
|10
|28
|34
|-6
|27
|9
|Berwick
|24
|4
|2
|18
|22
|64
|-42
|14
|10
|Albion
|26
|1
|4
|21
|17
|61
|-44
|7