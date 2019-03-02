Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135846291744
5Elgin25113114349-636
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2569102834-627
9Berwick2442182264-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
