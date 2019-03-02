Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr26127742261643
4Inverness CT2681263430436
5Dunfermline2697102830-234
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2679103532330
8Falkirk2668122737-1026
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you