Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:45Alloa
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Alloa Athletic

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr26127742261643
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2668122737-1026
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

