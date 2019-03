League leaders Wrexham have a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of Chesterfield.

Wrexham will definitely be without Manny Smith while Shaun Pearson, Rob Lainton, Luke Summerfield, Bobby Grant and Kevin Roberts all be assessed.

However, Stuart Beavon should return for Bryan Hughes' side.

Former Newport manager John Sheridan returns to Wales with the Spireites who have lost just one of their last nine games in the National League.