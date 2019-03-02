Sutton United v Hartlepool United
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|35
|19
|9
|7
|44
|25
|19
|66
|2
|Solihull Moors
|34
|19
|7
|8
|54
|31
|23
|64
|3
|Leyton Orient
|33
|17
|10
|6
|53
|24
|29
|61
|4
|Fylde
|34
|16
|12
|6
|56
|28
|28
|60
|5
|Eastleigh
|34
|17
|7
|10
|44
|42
|2
|58
|6
|Salford
|34
|16
|9
|9
|58
|38
|20
|57
|7
|Harrogate
|33
|16
|8
|9
|62
|44
|18
|56
|8
|Gateshead
|35
|16
|8
|11
|44
|33
|11
|56
|9
|Sutton United
|34
|15
|11
|8
|42
|36
|6
|56
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|35
|14
|10
|11
|47
|34
|13
|52
|11
|Bromley
|34
|13
|8
|13
|48
|47
|1
|47
|12
|Barrow
|34
|12
|10
|12
|34
|35
|-1
|46
|13
|Hartlepool
|35
|11
|11
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|44
|14
|Dag & Red
|34
|12
|6
|16
|39
|42
|-3
|42
|15
|Halifax
|34
|8
|16
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|40
|16
|Maidenhead United
|34
|12
|4
|18
|36
|55
|-19
|40
|17
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|15
|11
|33
|38
|-5
|39
|18
|Boreham Wood
|34
|9
|12
|13
|34
|44
|-10
|39
|19
|Barnet
|30
|10
|7
|13
|28
|37
|-9
|37
|20
|Dover
|35
|9
|9
|17
|37
|54
|-17
|36
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|35
|8
|11
|16
|48
|62
|-14
|35
|22
|Aldershot
|34
|8
|8
|18
|27
|54
|-27
|32
|23
|Maidstone United
|34
|7
|5
|22
|28
|57
|-29
|26
|24
|Braintree
|34
|6
|7
|21
|32
|58
|-26
|25