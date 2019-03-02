National League
Fylde15:00Maidenhead United
Venue: Mill Farm

AFC Fylde v Maidenhead United

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham35199744251966
2Solihull Moors34197854312364
3Leyton Orient331710653242961
4Fylde341612656282860
5Eastleigh34177104442258
6Salford34169958382057
7Harrogate33168962441856
8Gateshead351681144331156
9Sutton United34151184236656
10Ebbsfleet3514101147341352
11Bromley34138134847147
12Barrow341210123435-146
13Hartlepool351111134045-544
14Dag & Red34126163942-342
15Halifax34816102732-540
16Maidenhead United34124183655-1940
17Chesterfield34815113338-539
18Boreham Wood34912133444-1039
19Barnet30107132837-937
20Dover3599173754-1736
21Havant & Waterlooville35811164862-1435
22Aldershot3488182754-2732
23Maidstone United3475222857-2926
24Braintree3467213258-2625
View full National League table

