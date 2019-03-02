Hibernian v Celtic
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hibernian have one win and Celtic have two in this season's Scottish Premiership encounters between the sides.
- The tally for goals generated between the sides so far this season stands at 10.
- Hibs have not beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup since 1986.
- Celtic have six of the past eight Scottish meetings between the sides, the other two ending in draws.
- Celtic have not won at Easter Road in any competition since January 2014.