Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Hibernian17:15Celtic
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have one win and Celtic have two in this season's Scottish Premiership encounters between the sides.
  • The tally for goals generated between the sides so far this season stands at 10.
  • Hibs have not beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup since 1986.
  • Celtic have six of the past eight Scottish meetings between the sides, the other two ending in draws.
  • Celtic have not won at Easter Road in any competition since January 2014.

Saturday 2nd March 2019

