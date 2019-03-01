Manchester United v Southampton
TEAM NEWS
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to start on Saturday after an ankle injury restricted him to a substitute's appearance in midweek.
Anthony Martial, who has been out with a groin injury, has an outside chance of featuring.
Southampton forward Danny Ings will miss a fourth consecutive match because of a hamstring problem.
Michael Obafemi has been ruled out for the season, while Mario Lemina remains sidelined by an abdominal complaint.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Guymowbray: After taking 26 points from their first 17 games this season, Manchester United have won 29 from 11 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Surely nobody expected a winter THIS content at Old Trafford?
Wednesday's win at Crystal Palace showed how only calm waters are being navigated with 'Ole at the wheel'. A game that might have caused difficulty in the past proved little problem, even with key players missing.
Now a similar, potentially problematic, test against a Saints side who've done well at United in recent times (since Sir Alex Ferguson retired) and arrive buoyed by a vital victory over Fulham.
A home win is probable - but an away win not impossible.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We need to get back to winning ways at home. We've been fantastic away, but at home we've not scored in the last two.
"I'm sure Rom [Lukaku], Alexis [Sanchez] and Marcus [Rashford] - whoever is going to play up top - will get their chances to score."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Despite all of their injuries, United are still in a good moment. Their best results so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come away from Old Trafford but I would expect them to win this game easily enough.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Three of the past four league meetings have ended in a draw.
- Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw in the reverse fixture in December.
- United have come from behind to win eight Premier League matches against Southampton, a joint-high in the competition.
Manchester United
- United have won nine of their 11 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, drawing the other two.
- Since Solskjaer took charge, United have won 29 points, at least five more than any other top-flight side.
- However, they haven't won any of their last three home matches in all competitions (D2, L1).
- They could fail to score in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 1989.
- Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets at Old Trafford in this season's Premier League - only Fulham have a worse home record.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Southampton.
- Only two of Lukaku's past 11 league goals were scored at Old Trafford.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost just one of their last five away games in the Premier League (W2, D2).
- Their only victory in 33 Premier League matches against established top-six opponents was 3-2 versus Arsenal in December (D9, L23).
- Saints have a point more than they did at this stage last season, but are three places lower in the table.
- Shane Long has 49 Premier League goals and is one short of becoming the fourth Irish player to score 50.