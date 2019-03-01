Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City

Neil Warnock will have Victor Camarasa available again after a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy will make his first league start of the season to give him more game time ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final later this month.

Defender Ryan Bennett is currently on nine yellow cards, so one more would trigger a two-match ban.

Cardiff's Victor Camarasa is finally fit after a calf problem.

Oumar Niasse returns after being ineligible to face parent club Everton in midweek, while Joe Ralls, who missed the game with a pelvic problem, is fit.

Harry Arter and Callum Paterson could both return after being rested in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Cardiff's climb out of the relegation zone proved to be brief, and losing heavily at home to Watford and then Everton will have severely dented already fragile confidence.

In this deeply troubling season for Neil Warnock, it's a major challenge of his motivational powers to rouse his players again.

No doubt he will bring up their recent wins at Southampton and Leicester, while Wolves' loss at Huddersfield on Tuesday might provide further encouragement - as should their victory in the reverse fixture in Wales last November.

Wolves have stuttered of late but surely it's only a matter of time before they click into gear again. Isn't it?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on his players: "I had a chat with them all [after the Everton defeat] and put my point of view forward about the remainder of the season.

"After that they had a meeting of their own and I was quite pleased about that.

"When you do make mistakes you don't tend to look in the mirror, you tend to look around. All I've asked is for them to look in the mirror."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "I admire Neil [Warnock] a lot, what he does it amazing. What he achieved last season, the way he competes, he always prepares his teams to fight and this spirit is admirable.

"It's his character. He's a natural competitor, so am I. The way we look at things, you must do everything you can to help your team to win.

"It's going to be very tough, they're a tough team, every aggressive, they have speed in front, very dangerous on set pieces."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have now lost home and away to Huddersfield, which is a surprise when you think about the season that Nuno Espirito Santo's side have had.

Defeat here would mean Cardiff will also do the double over them, but I don't expect that to happen.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff came from behind to win 2-1 in their first Premier League meeting last November.

Wolves have lost on three of the last five occasions they have hosted Cardiff.

The away team is winless in each of the last 22 Premier League fixtures between two promoted teams since Leicester City beat Burnley in April 2015.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost just one of their last six league matches, and one of nine in all competitions - but that was against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield.

They are unbeaten in five home games in all competitions, winning four of them.

Wolves have scored just four first-half goals at home in this season's Premier League - no other top-flight team has scored fewer.

Wanderers have already equalled their highest Premier League tally of 40 points.

Nuno Espirito Santo's first defeat as Wolves head coach was against Cardiff City.

Cardiff City