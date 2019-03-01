Premier League
Wolves15:00Cardiff
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and Victor Camarasa
Neil Warnock will have Victor Camarasa available again after a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy will make his first league start of the season to give him more game time ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final later this month.

Defender Ryan Bennett is currently on nine yellow cards, so one more would trigger a two-match ban.

Cardiff's Victor Camarasa is finally fit after a calf problem.

Oumar Niasse returns after being ineligible to face parent club Everton in midweek, while Joe Ralls, who missed the game with a pelvic problem, is fit.

Harry Arter and Callum Paterson could both return after being rested in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Cardiff's climb out of the relegation zone proved to be brief, and losing heavily at home to Watford and then Everton will have severely dented already fragile confidence.

In this deeply troubling season for Neil Warnock, it's a major challenge of his motivational powers to rouse his players again.

No doubt he will bring up their recent wins at Southampton and Leicester, while Wolves' loss at Huddersfield on Tuesday might provide further encouragement - as should their victory in the reverse fixture in Wales last November.

Wolves have stuttered of late but surely it's only a matter of time before they click into gear again. Isn't it?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on his players: "I had a chat with them all [after the Everton defeat] and put my point of view forward about the remainder of the season.

"After that they had a meeting of their own and I was quite pleased about that.

"When you do make mistakes you don't tend to look in the mirror, you tend to look around. All I've asked is for them to look in the mirror."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "I admire Neil [Warnock] a lot, what he does it amazing. What he achieved last season, the way he competes, he always prepares his teams to fight and this spirit is admirable.

"It's his character. He's a natural competitor, so am I. The way we look at things, you must do everything you can to help your team to win.

"It's going to be very tough, they're a tough team, every aggressive, they have speed in front, very dangerous on set pieces."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have now lost home and away to Huddersfield, which is a surprise when you think about the season that Nuno Espirito Santo's side have had.

Defeat here would mean Cardiff will also do the double over them, but I don't expect that to happen.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Cardiff came from behind to win 2-1 in their first Premier League meeting last November.
  • Wolves have lost on three of the last five occasions they have hosted Cardiff.
  • The away team is winless in each of the last 22 Premier League fixtures between two promoted teams since Leicester City beat Burnley in April 2015.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have lost just one of their last six league matches, and one of nine in all competitions - but that was against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield.
  • They are unbeaten in five home games in all competitions, winning four of them.
  • Wolves have scored just four first-half goals at home in this season's Premier League - no other top-flight team has scored fewer.
  • Wanderers have already equalled their highest Premier League tally of 40 points.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's first defeat as Wolves head coach was against Cardiff City.

Cardiff City

  • Cardiff have lost successive league matches, conceding eight goals in the process.
  • The Bluebirds have failed to score in 12 of their 28 league games (43%). Only bottom side Huddersfield have a worse record.
  • Cardiff have conceded at least three goals in 11 different Premier League games this season, more than any other side.
  • They have a passing accuracy of just 64.2% this season, the lowest tally by a Premier League team in a season since Stoke's 64% in 2010-11.
  • Cardiff have scored seven first-half goals this season, fewer than any other Premier League side. Sixteen of their last 19 league goals were scored in the second half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool28216164154969
2Man City28222475205568
3Tottenham28200855292660
4Arsenal28175660382256
5Man Utd28167555361955
6Chelsea27165647291853
7Wolves28117103535040
8Watford28117103940-140
9Everton28106123939036
10West Ham28106123541-636
11Leicester28105133439-535
12Bournemouth28104143953-1434
13Newcastle2887132634-831
14Crystal Palace2886143238-630
15Burnley2886143150-1930
16Brighton2776142941-1227
17Southampton2869133046-1627
18Cardiff2874172555-3025
19Fulham2845192663-3717
20Huddersfield2835201550-3514
