Exeter City v Tranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|34
|18
|12
|4
|60
|34
|26
|66
|2
|Bury
|34
|18
|9
|7
|66
|40
|26
|63
|3
|Mansfield
|34
|16
|13
|5
|49
|26
|23
|61
|4
|MK Dons
|34
|17
|8
|9
|55
|34
|21
|59
|5
|Exeter
|34
|15
|10
|9
|46
|34
|12
|55
|6
|Colchester
|34
|15
|9
|10
|54
|37
|17
|54
|7
|Forest Green
|34
|14
|12
|8
|50
|33
|17
|54
|8
|Carlisle
|34
|16
|5
|13
|53
|42
|11
|53
|9
|Tranmere
|34
|14
|10
|10
|48
|41
|7
|52
|10
|Stevenage
|34
|14
|6
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|48
|11
|Grimsby
|34
|14
|5
|15
|38
|40
|-2
|47
|12
|Swindon
|33
|12
|11
|10
|39
|42
|-3
|47
|13
|Oldham
|34
|12
|10
|12
|52
|44
|8
|46
|14
|Crewe
|34
|13
|7
|14
|40
|44
|-4
|46
|15
|Newport
|33
|13
|7
|13
|43
|52
|-9
|46
|16
|Northampton
|34
|9
|15
|10
|43
|46
|-3
|42
|17
|Cheltenham
|34
|11
|8
|15
|39
|49
|-10
|41
|18
|Crawley
|34
|11
|6
|17
|37
|47
|-10
|39
|19
|Cambridge
|34
|10
|6
|18
|29
|53
|-24
|36
|20
|Morecambe
|34
|9
|8
|17
|35
|53
|-18
|35
|21
|Yeovil
|34
|8
|9
|17
|33
|46
|-13
|33
|22
|Port Vale
|34
|8
|9
|17
|28
|42
|-14
|33
|23
|Macclesfield
|34
|7
|9
|18
|35
|56
|-21
|30
|24
|Notts County
|34
|6
|10
|18
|34
|66
|-32
|28