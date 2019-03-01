League Two
Newport15:00Carlisle
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Carlisle United

Andrew Crofts
Andrew Crofts is a Wales international

Newport County are still without defender Fraser Franks and midfielder Andrew Crofts.

Joss Labadie could return after a hamstring strain and Newport are also hopeful on returns for midfielder Ben Kennedy and defender Vashon Neufville.

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt completes a three-match suspension after his straight red card at Crewe.

Jason Kennedy and Peter Grant played in a reserve game at Sunderland and could both return to the first team fold.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd March 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • BuryBury15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00StevenageStevenage
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City341812460342666
2Bury34189766402663
3Mansfield341613549262361
4MK Dons34178955342159
5Exeter341510946341255
6Colchester341591054371754
7Forest Green341412850331754
8Carlisle341651353421153
9Tranmere341410104841752
10Stevenage34146143944-548
11Grimsby34145153840-247
12Swindon331211103942-347
13Oldham341210125244846
14Crewe34137144044-446
15Newport33137134352-946
16Northampton34915104346-342
17Cheltenham34118153949-1041
18Crawley34116173747-1039
19Cambridge34106182953-2436
20Morecambe3498173553-1835
21Yeovil3489173346-1333
22Port Vale3489172842-1433
23Macclesfield3479183556-2130
24Notts County34610183466-3228
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you