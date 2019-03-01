Newport County v Carlisle United

From the section

Andrew Crofts is a Wales international

Newport County are still without defender Fraser Franks and midfielder Andrew Crofts.

Joss Labadie could return after a hamstring strain and Newport are also hopeful on returns for midfielder Ben Kennedy and defender Vashon Neufville.

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt completes a three-match suspension after his straight red card at Crewe.

Jason Kennedy and Peter Grant played in a reserve game at Sunderland and could both return to the first team fold.