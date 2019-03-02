League One
Southend12:30Barnsley
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Barnsley

Line-ups

Southend

  • 13Bishop
  • 2Bwomono
  • 6Turner
  • 23Moore
  • 42Hart
  • 20Klass
  • 18Mantom
  • 8Dieng
  • 7Kightly
  • 10Cox
  • 11McLaughlin

Substitutes

  • 4Hyam
  • 15Kiernan
  • 16Yearwood
  • 22Smith
  • 26Lennon
  • 30Bunn
  • 34Kelman

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 23Pinillos
  • 5Pinnock
  • 6Lindsay
  • 12Cavaré
  • 8McGeehan
  • 4Dougall
  • 27Mowatt
  • 33Brown
  • 9Woodrow
  • 26Thiam

Substitutes

  • 7Hedges
  • 13Walton
  • 15Green
  • 18Jackson
  • 21Bähre
  • 22Williams
  • 29Adeboyejo
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton34219467293872
2Barnsley341910559283167
3Sunderland331714259322765
4Portsmouth341711655361962
5Charlton34178950341659
6Doncaster33159959421754
7Peterborough341410105246652
8Fleetwood34139124536948
9Blackpool33121293429548
10Coventry34138133738-147
11Burton341110134241143
12Wycombe341110134248-643
13Southend34125174445-141
14Plymouth34118154554-941
15Accrington321011113443-941
16Scunthorpe34118154158-1741
17Shrewsbury34912133845-739
18Gillingham34116174557-1239
19Walsall34108163755-1838
20Oxford Utd34812144152-1136
21Bristol Rovers33810153137-634
22Rochdale3497184272-3034
23Bradford3496193855-1733
24Wimbledon3485212853-2529
View full League One table

