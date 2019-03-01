Championship
Ipswich15:00Reading
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert will complete a two-game touchline ban following his dismissal at former club Norwich in February
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Ipswich will be without on-loan striker Will Keane for the visit of Reading due to a hamstring injury.

Defender Jonas Knudsen is suspended after being sent off in the 1-1 draw at Wigan but Paul Lambert will hope to welcome back James Collins (hamstring).

Reading will head to Suffolk without midfielder Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back).

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) and striker Sam Baldock (thigh) are also unavailable for the Royals.

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship after just three wins all season, nine points adrift of 21st-placed Reading, who are outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"If we win, it will be great - it pulls everyone right back into the mire.

"The atmosphere inside the stadium is right behind us and everyone is coming into this game really vibrant, so we'll try our best to win.

"The players have played with the pressure of being bottom of the table for all of the season, but it hasn't showed in their efforts.

"We certainly try to play football and the players are brave on the ball and we could've easily taken seven points out of the past three games rather than just the three."

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Each game that passes, the number of points we have is the more important issue rather than if a game is the biggest of the season.

"This and our two upcoming games are hugely important for us to reach the points target we've set ourselves.

"All the teams in the Championship can beat each other. You can't pick a game where a side is 100% certain to win.

"We will expect to face the best of what Ipswich can produce. They're trying a different style to try and get the points they also need."

Match facts

  • Ipswich are unbeaten in their past four league games against Reading (W2 D2), scoring at least two goals in each meeting.
  • Reading haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their past seven league games against Ipswich, last managing one in February 2015 (1-0 win in the Championship).
  • Reading have won one of their past 26 away matches in all competitions (D10 L15).
  • Paul Lambert has won all three of his home league matches against Reading, triumphing with three different teams - Norwich City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.
  • In all competitions, Reading have scored just three goals in their past 11 away matches.

