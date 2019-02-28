Championship
Preston15:00Bristol City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack
Marlon Pack and Bristol City went on a nine-game winning run from 29 December to 12 February
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Preston North End will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the visit of Bristol City as he serves a two-match suspension.

Pearson will miss out after picking up 10 bookings this season - his fourth suspension of the campaign.

Bristol City will look to end a run of three defeats, after they previously won nine matches in a row.

Boss Lee Johnson has no new injury worries, with Andreas Weimann (back) and Jack Hunt (calf) both fit.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Bristol City (W8 D3), winning each of the last six in a row.
  • Bristol City haven't won away at Preston in league competition since February 2011 (4-0), failing to win on each of their five such trips since (D2 L3).
  • Preston are unbeaten in eight Championship matches (W5 D3 L0), the longest current run in the division.
  • Bristol City have lost each of their last two Championship matches since winning seven in a row between December and February.
  • Since his league debut for the club in November 2013, Paul Gallagher has assisted 53 league goals for Preston - 36 more than any other player in that time.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has lost nine matches against Preston North End in all competitions - three more than he's ever lost against any other side during his managerial career.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you