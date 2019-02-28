Preston North End v Bristol City
Preston North End will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the visit of Bristol City as he serves a two-match suspension.
Pearson will miss out after picking up 10 bookings this season - his fourth suspension of the campaign.
Bristol City will look to end a run of three defeats, after they previously won nine matches in a row.
Boss Lee Johnson has no new injury worries, with Andreas Weimann (back) and Jack Hunt (calf) both fit.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Bristol City (W8 D3), winning each of the last six in a row.
- Bristol City haven't won away at Preston in league competition since February 2011 (4-0), failing to win on each of their five such trips since (D2 L3).
- Preston are unbeaten in eight Championship matches (W5 D3 L0), the longest current run in the division.
- Bristol City have lost each of their last two Championship matches since winning seven in a row between December and February.
- Since his league debut for the club in November 2013, Paul Gallagher has assisted 53 league goals for Preston - 36 more than any other player in that time.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has lost nine matches against Preston North End in all competitions - three more than he's ever lost against any other side during his managerial career.