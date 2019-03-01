Hull City v Birmingham City

Che Adams is the first Birmingham City player to score 20 league goals in a season since Steve Claridge in Blues' 1994-95 Division Two title winning season

Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart may return from a back injury for the visit of Garry Monk's Birmingham City.

But defender Stephen Kingsley (hip) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) are both expected to remain sidelined.

Eighth-placed Birmingham, three points above Nigel Adkins' 10th-placed Tigers, have a full squad to select from.

Connor Mahoney was substituted in Tuesday's win at Bristol City with cramp, but the on-loan Bournemouth winger is expected to figure.

Mahoney scored one and made a goal on his first start in two months, while Sweden international Kerim Mrabti also impressed on his full debut for Blues.

Hull won last season's corresponding fixture 6-1 against a Blues side still under the caretaker management of Lee Carsley, just prior to the appointment of Steve Cotterill.

