Championship
Wigan15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough have won both of their past two matches without conceding a goal
Wigan forward Nick Powell (hamstring) could make his first start for the Latics since November.

Latics defender Danny Fox played the full game in the 1-1 draw with 10-man Ipswich after returning from concussion and suffered no ill-effects.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Defenders Aden Flint and George Friend (both hamstring) are set to miss out again but Ryan Shotton (knee) should be available for the visitors.

Match facts

  • Wigan have not won any of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (D4 L4), last beating them in August 2007 in the Premier League (1-0).
  • Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight games against Wigan in league competition, including in each of the last two.
  • Wigan are unbeaten in four Championship games (W1 D3 L0) - they have not had a longer such run in the second tier since November 2014 under Uwe Rosler (six unbeaten).
  • Middlesbrough have kept more Championship clean sheets than any other side this season (15).
  • Excluding own goals, each of Wigan's past 19 league goals have been scored by British players (17 English, one Scottish, one Northern Irish).
  • Six of Britt Assombalonga's past seven Championship goals for Middlesbrough have been scored away from home, with the striker netting four in his last four away appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

