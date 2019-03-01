Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough
Wigan forward Nick Powell (hamstring) could make his first start for the Latics since November.
Latics defender Danny Fox played the full game in the 1-1 draw with 10-man Ipswich after returning from concussion and suffered no ill-effects.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury or suspension concerns.
Defenders Aden Flint and George Friend (both hamstring) are set to miss out again but Ryan Shotton (knee) should be available for the visitors.
Match facts
- Wigan have not won any of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (D4 L4), last beating them in August 2007 in the Premier League (1-0).
- Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight games against Wigan in league competition, including in each of the last two.
- Wigan are unbeaten in four Championship games (W1 D3 L0) - they have not had a longer such run in the second tier since November 2014 under Uwe Rosler (six unbeaten).
- Middlesbrough have kept more Championship clean sheets than any other side this season (15).
- Excluding own goals, each of Wigan's past 19 league goals have been scored by British players (17 English, one Scottish, one Northern Irish).
- Six of Britt Assombalonga's past seven Championship goals for Middlesbrough have been scored away from home, with the striker netting four in his last four away appearances.