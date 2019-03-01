Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough have won both of their past two matches without conceding a goal

Wigan forward Nick Powell (hamstring) could make his first start for the Latics since November.

Latics defender Danny Fox played the full game in the 1-1 draw with 10-man Ipswich after returning from concussion and suffered no ill-effects.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Defenders Aden Flint and George Friend (both hamstring) are set to miss out again but Ryan Shotton (knee) should be available for the visitors.

Match facts