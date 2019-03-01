Millwall v Norwich City
Millwall defenders Murray Wallace (ankle and knee) and Mahlon Romeo (illness) are doubts.
Left-back James Meredith (calf) could return but right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) and striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain sidelined.
Having won their past two matches, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is likely to stick with a similar side again.
Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are both fit again but Alex Tettey, Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are out.
Match facts
- Milwall have lost five of their last six league games against Norwich (W1), although only one of those defeats have been at the Den (4-1 in March 2015).
- Norwich have only won one of their last six away league games at Millwall (D2 L3), while they lost 4-0 in this exact fixture last season.
- Millwall have not lost consecutive home league matches since October 2016, when they lost to Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers in League One.
- Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 30 league goals this season (23 goals, seven assists), the first player to do so in the Championship since Chris Wood for Leeds in 2016-17 (27 goals, four assists).
- Millwall have taken just six points from their past eight Championship games (W1 D3 L4).
- Norwich have scored more away Championship goals than any other team this season (31), netting four goals on three separate occasions.