Millwall v Norwich City

From the section

Norwich were most recently in the Premier League in 2015-16, but are closing in on a return to the top flight

Millwall defenders Murray Wallace (ankle and knee) and Mahlon Romeo (illness) are doubts.

Left-back James Meredith (calf) could return but right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) and striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain sidelined.

Having won their past two matches, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is likely to stick with a similar side again.

Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are both fit again but Alex Tettey, Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are out.

Match facts