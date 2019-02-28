Swansea City v Bolton Wanderers
- From the section Championship
Swansea City will be without captain Leroy Fer for the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton as he continues to recover from injury.
The midfielder injured his hamstring during their draw against Birmingham in January and is still not fit.
Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe will miss out as he begins a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.
Luca Connell could feature for the Trotters after recovering from illness, while Andrew Taylor might also return.
Match facts
- Swansea have only won one of their last five home league games against Bolton (D2 L2). However, that did come in the most recent meeting (3-1 in October 2011 in the Premier League).
- This will be the first time Bolton have faced Swansea away from home in the second tier since February 1981, when they were beaten 3-0.
- Swansea are unbeaten in six home matches in all competitions (W4 D2 L0), their best unbeaten run under boss Graham Potter.
- Bolton have taken just five points from their last 10 Championship games (W1 D2 L7).
- Oliver McBurnie has scored 15 league goals for Swansea this season, becoming only the second Swans player to reach that figure in the last five seasons, after Fernando Llorente in 2016-17.
- Since the start of last season, only Ipswich Town (25) have lost more away Championship games than Bolton (23).