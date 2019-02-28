Swansea City v Bolton Wanderers

Swansea City are unbeaten at the Liberty Stadium in 2019

Swansea City will be without captain Leroy Fer for the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton as he continues to recover from injury.

The midfielder injured his hamstring during their draw against Birmingham in January and is still not fit.

Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe will miss out as he begins a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

Luca Connell could feature for the Trotters after recovering from illness, while Andrew Taylor might also return.

Match facts