Rotherham15:00Blackburn
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew
Blackburn Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew has scored directly from corners on three occasions this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Michael Ihiekwe, Jon Taylor and Joe Mattock have all returned to training this week as Rotherham look to improve on five successive draws when they host Blackburn.

Sean Raggett is a doubt while Darren Potter and Kyle Vassell are out.

Blackburn's Derrick Williams serves the final game of his two match ban, so Amari'i Bell is set to keep his place.

Darragh Lenihan is not quite fit enough yet, while Harry Chapman will feature for Rovers' under-23s on Monday.

Rotherham are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on inferior goal difference, while Blackburn have slipped to 15th after picking up just one point from their past five games.

Match facts

  • Rotherham are winless in their last eight league games against Blackburn (D3 L5), last beating them in September 2014 (2-0).
  • Blackburn drew each of their two league games against Rotherham in 2018 (both 1-1), with Bradley Dack scoring both goals for Tony Mowbray's side.
  • Rotherham have drawn their last five league matches - the last team to draw six consecutively were Ipswich Town in March 2017.
  • Blackburn have taken one point from their last five Championship games (W0 D1 L4).
  • Rotherham are winless in four home league matches (W0 D2 L2) - they last went longer without a home win between January and April 2017 (eight matches).
  • No team have conceded more away Championship goals this season than Blackburn Rovers (35, level with Ipswich Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

