Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew has scored directly from corners on three occasions this season

Michael Ihiekwe, Jon Taylor and Joe Mattock have all returned to training this week as Rotherham look to improve on five successive draws when they host Blackburn.

Sean Raggett is a doubt while Darren Potter and Kyle Vassell are out.

Blackburn's Derrick Williams serves the final game of his two match ban, so Amari'i Bell is set to keep his place.

Darragh Lenihan is not quite fit enough yet, while Harry Chapman will feature for Rovers' under-23s on Monday.

Rotherham are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on inferior goal difference, while Blackburn have slipped to 15th after picking up just one point from their past five games.

Match facts