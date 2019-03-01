Aston Villa v Derby County
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is expected to be available for the first time since December having returned to training following a shin injury.
John McGinn is suspended for the second game of a two-match ban and Orjan Nyland (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Henri Lansbury (hamstring) are out.
Derby midfielder Andy King's ankle injury means he is out for the season.
On-loan midfielder Mason Mount is recovering from a hamstring injury but is not quite ready to return.
Craig Bryson (foot), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knees), Curtis Davies (Achilles) and Tom Lawrence (ankle) remain out, but Scott Carson (thigh) is back.
Villa are eight points outside the play-offs, while Derby are two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.
Match facts
- After winning 3-0 in this season's reverse fixture, Aston Villa are looking to record a league double over Derby for the first time since 2007-08 (in the Premier League).
- Derby have lost 10 of their past 11 away league games against Aston Villa (D1), with their last such win coming in November 1988 (2-1 in the top flight).
- Aston Villa failed to score in their last home game, a 0-2 defeat to West Brom at Villa Park - they haven't failed in consecutive home league games since September 2017.
- Derby have not lost four consecutive matches in all competitions since November 2011 under Nigel Clough (run of five).
- Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored three goals in three league appearances against Derby - he's only scored more often against Huddersfield Town (4) and Nottingham Forest (5) in English league football.
- Derby's Championship matches during 2019 have seen just 13 goals scored (six scored, seven conceded) - the fewest in the division.