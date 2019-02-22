Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wales waiting on Croatia venue inspection

Wales lost 2-0 against Croatia in Osijek in a World Cup qualifier in October 2012

The Football Association of Wales are awaiting details of an Uefa inspection on whether Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier in Croatia will be staged in Osijek.

World Cup finalists Croatia announced in February that the game on 8 June would be played in Osijek.

But a Uefa site visit of Stadion Gradski will take place next week.

"The decision is expected to follow by the end of the week," a Uefa spokesman said.

Wales faced Croatia in Osijek in a friendly in 2010 and a World Cup qualifier in 2012.