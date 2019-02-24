German Bundesliga
B Dortmund3B Leverkusen2

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Jadon Sancho helps leaders end winless run

Jadon Sancho
Sancho has been involved in seven goals in three Bundesliga games against Leverkusen - two goals and five assists

Jadon Sancho scored an excellent volley as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen for their first win in six games in all competitions.

Dan-Axel Zagadou put Dortmund ahead from Sancho's corner before Kevin Volland deservedly levelled with a low 20-yard strike.

England teenager Sancho scored his ninth goal of the season with a fine strike from Abdou Diallo cross.

Mario Gotze smashed a third before Jonathan Tah's consolation header.

Dortmund are three points ahead of second-placed champions Bayern Munich, who beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Hakimi
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4Diallo
  • 33Weigl
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 83'minutes
  • 13GuerreiroBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 76'minutes
  • 9AlcácerSubstituted forWolfat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 19Dahoud
  • 20Philipp
  • 27Wolf
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 23Weiser
  • 4TahBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bender
  • 16JedvajBooked at 59mins
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 10Brandt
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Volland
  • 9BaileySubstituted forAlarioat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 11Thelin
  • 13Alario
  • 18Wendell
  • 21Kohr
  • 28Özcan
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
81,029

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

Booking

Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Axel Witsel.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Paco Alcácer.

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kai Havertz tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Mario Götze.

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kevin Volland tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt following a set piece situation.

Booking

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt saved. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Leon Bailey.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz with a cross.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Abdou Diallo tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund23166157253254
2Bayern Munich23163451262551
3B Mgladbach23134642251743
4RB Leipzig22125541192241
5Wolfsburg2311573830838
6Frankfurt23107644281637
7B Leverkusen2311394135636
8Hoffenheim2289544321233
9Werder Bremen238873834432
10Hertha Berlin238873533232
11Mainz238692636-1030
12Düsseldorf2384112742-1528
13Freiburg236983438-427
14Schalke2365122535-1023
15Augsburg2346133245-1318
16Stuttgart2344151951-3216
17Hannover2335152050-3014
18Nuremberg2327141848-3013
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you