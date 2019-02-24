Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Jadon Sancho helps leaders end winless run

From the section

Sancho has been involved in seven goals in three Bundesliga games against Leverkusen - two goals and five assists

Jadon Sancho scored an excellent volley as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen for their first win in six games in all competitions.

Dan-Axel Zagadou put Dortmund ahead from Sancho's corner before Kevin Volland deservedly levelled with a low 20-yard strike.

England teenager Sancho scored his ninth goal of the season with a fine strike from Abdou Diallo cross.

Mario Gotze smashed a third before Jonathan Tah's consolation header.

Dortmund are three points ahead of second-placed champions Bayern Munich, who beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.