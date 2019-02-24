Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Jadon Sancho helps leaders end winless run
Jadon Sancho scored an excellent volley as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen for their first win in six games in all competitions.
Dan-Axel Zagadou put Dortmund ahead from Sancho's corner before Kevin Volland deservedly levelled with a low 20-yard strike.
England teenager Sancho scored his ninth goal of the season with a fine strike from Abdou Diallo cross.
Mario Gotze smashed a third before Jonathan Tah's consolation header.
Dortmund are three points ahead of second-placed champions Bayern Munich, who beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 2Zagadou
- 4Diallo
- 33Weigl
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 83'minutes
- 13GuerreiroBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 76'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forWolfat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 27Wolf
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23Weiser
- 4TahBooked at 90mins
- 5Bender
- 16JedvajBooked at 59mins
- 20Aránguiz
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 10Brandt
- 29Havertz
- 31Volland
- 9BaileySubstituted forAlarioat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 11Thelin
- 13Alario
- 18Wendell
- 21Kohr
- 28Özcan
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 81,029
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
