Levante 1-2 Real Madrid: Visitors win thanks to VAR penalties

Real Madrid beat Levante thanks to two disputed penalties from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.
Benzema stepped up to score the opener after Luka Modric's cross hit the arms of Enis Bardhi, but Roger Marti deservedly equalised, having hit the post twice in the first half.
Real got another penalty for a Cheick Doukoure foul on Casemiro, which substitute Bale scored.
The visitors had defender Nacho sent off late on for two bookings.
Levante's unused substitute Pedro Lopez was also dismissed from the bench having been booked twice for protesting at refereeing decisions.
The result takes Real to within nine points of leaders Barcelona, going into two consecutive Clasicos.
They host Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday, and again in La Liga on Saturday.
VAR benefits Real in close game
Levante fans felt a real sense of injustice as their side, who drop to 13th in La Liga, lost after a commendable performance and whistled the referee at every opportunity.
Official Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva initially did not award a penalty when Luka Modric's cross hit the arms of Enis Bardhi, who had put it up to try to block his face.
He went over to a screen to watch the incident again, then gave the spot-kick which Benzema scored.
In the second half, Casemiro went down easily under pressure from Doukoure. Villanueva awarded the kick and, after discussions with the VAR officials, stuck with his decision - despite the Real Madrid midfielder appearing to dive.
To add to their grievances, they had two penalties turned down - for a Dani Carvajal foul on Jose Luis Morales and a Raphael Varane handball, with neither appearing to be referred by VAR.
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 1, Real Madrid 2.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Nikola Vukcevic replaces Enis Bardhi.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Rubén Rochina (Levante).
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Cabaco (Levante).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nacho (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Raphael Dwamena (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Antonio Luna (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Campaña (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Booking
Pedro López (Levante) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.
Goal!
Goal! Levante 1, Real Madrid 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Casemiro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Cheick Doukouré (Levante) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Enis Bardhi.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Antonio Luna (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Raphael Dwamena replaces Roger Martí.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a through ball.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.