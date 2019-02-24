Levante 1-2 Real Madrid: Visitors win thanks to VAR penalties

Gareth Bale came off the bench and scored the winner

Real Madrid beat Levante thanks to two disputed penalties from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Benzema stepped up to score the opener after Luka Modric's cross hit the arms of Enis Bardhi, but Roger Marti deservedly equalised, having hit the post twice in the first half.

Real got another penalty for a Cheick Doukoure foul on Casemiro, which substitute Bale scored.

The visitors had defender Nacho sent off late on for two bookings.

Levante's unused substitute Pedro Lopez was also dismissed from the bench having been booked twice for protesting at refereeing decisions.

The result takes Real to within nine points of leaders Barcelona, going into two consecutive Clasicos.

They host Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday, and again in La Liga on Saturday.

VAR benefits Real in close game

Levante fans felt a real sense of injustice as their side, who drop to 13th in La Liga, lost after a commendable performance and whistled the referee at every opportunity.

Official Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva initially did not award a penalty when Luka Modric's cross hit the arms of Enis Bardhi, who had put it up to try to block his face.

He went over to a screen to watch the incident again, then gave the spot-kick which Benzema scored.

In the second half, Casemiro went down easily under pressure from Doukoure. Villanueva awarded the kick and, after discussions with the VAR officials, stuck with his decision - despite the Real Madrid midfielder appearing to dive.

To add to their grievances, they had two penalties turned down - for a Dani Carvajal foul on Jose Luis Morales and a Raphael Varane handball, with neither appearing to be referred by VAR.