Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Villarreal 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Villarreal: Alvaro Morata scores as Diego Simeone's side win
Alvaro Morata scored his first Atletico Madrid goal as they beat Villarreal.
The striker, on loan from Chelsea, met Filipe Luis' left-wing cross with a low volley from near the penalty spot.
He celebrated by pretending he was speaking to a video official, having been denied goals by VAR against two former sides - Juventus on Wednesday and Real Madrid on 9 February.
Saul scored a late second as he ran on to Diego Costa's long ball to lob Sergio Asenjo from eight yards out.
Atleti are seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 4-2 on Saturday.
They could have won by more, with substitute Costa missing a one on one and Jose Maria Gimenez having a header saved.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 15Savic
- 24Giménez
- 3Filipe Luís
- 8Saúl
- 6KokeSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 90'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 11LemarSubstituted forParteyat 64'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 22MorataSubstituted forDiego Costaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 2Godín
- 5Partey
- 10Correa
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Torres Belén
- 23Machín Pérez
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 3GonzálezBooked at 66mins
- 4Funes MoriSubstituted forChukwuezeat 56'minutes
- 6RuizBooked at 79mins
- 2Gaspar
- 10Iborra
- 5CáseresBooked at 70minsSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
- 19Cazorla
- 16Pedraza
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 9BaccaSubstituted forMorenoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Moreno
- 8Fornals
- 11Costa
- 13Fernández
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 28Morlanes
- 30Chukwueze
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 59,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Villarreal 0.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Ruiz.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Álvaro González (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Koke.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Gerard Moreno with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Villarreal 0. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro González.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Booking
Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal).
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro González.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Pablo Fornals replaces Santiago Cáseres.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Álvaro González (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Booking
Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Gerard Moreno replaces Carlos Bacca.
Booking
Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.
Attempt blocked. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.