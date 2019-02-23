Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Champions level on points with Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich maintained their recent revival with victory over Hertha Berlin to take them level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Dortmund will have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead when they host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Javi Martinez scored Bayern's only goal, a header from James Rodriguez's corner.
Hertha had Karim Rekik sent off late on for hitting Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern - who have won the past six German titles - have won 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga games. They were fifth, nine points behind Dortmund, before that run.
Elsewhere, third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach lost 3-0 at home to Wolfsburg to stay eight points off top spot.
England Under-20 international Reece Oxford was sent off in the last minute as his Augsburg side lost 5-1 at Freiburg.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32KimmichBooked at 51mins
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 11RodríguezBooked at 90mins
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 45'minutes
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 58'minutesSubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 19Davies
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 5Stark
- 28Lustenberger
- 4RekikBooked at 84mins
- 20Lazaro
- 23MaierSubstituted forDárdaiat 79'minutes
- 15Grujic
- 17Mittelstädt
- 10Duda
- 27Selke
- 8KalouSubstituted forJastrzembskiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 3Skjelbred
- 6Darida
- 13Klünter
- 24Dárdai
- 29Baak
- 32Jastrzembski
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt missed. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niklas Stark.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Jastrzembski (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Dennis Jastrzembski replaces Salomon Kalou.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Palkó Dárdai replaces Arne Maier.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Karim Rekik.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.