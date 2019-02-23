Serie A: Roma nick late win over Frosinone after Edin Dzeko goal

From the section

Edin Dzeko has scored 12 goals for Roma this season

Ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored a 95th-minute winner as Roma nicked victory over struggling Frosinone to maintain their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

Frosinone, who are second bottom, took a fifth-minute lead through Camillo Ciano.

Goals from Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini within a matter of seconds around the half-hour mark swung the match in Roma's favour.

The home side must have thought they had done enough for a point when teenage forward Andrea Pinamonti levelled with 10 minutes left.

However, Dzeko denied them a priceless point by bundling in the late winner from close range.

The Giallorossi remain in fifth place, but are now just a point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.