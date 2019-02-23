Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.
Paris St-Germain 3-0 Nimes: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG go 17 clear
Kylian Mbappe passed 50 Ligue 1 goals with a double as Paris St-Germain beat Nimes to extend their lead at the top of the table to 17 points.
Christopher Nkunku scored from Marco Verratti's pass over the top to put the champions ahead.
Mbappe's landmark strike came when he prodded home Juan Bernat's cross to make it 2-0.
And the 20-year-old added a second after chasing on to Nkunku's pass as PSG countered from a corner.
The World Cup winner is the French top flight's top scorer with 22 goals in 20 games, and he has scored 27 in 31 matches in all competitions.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 14BernatBooked at 72mins
- 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDagbaat 73'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 16mins
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forN'Sokiat 81'minutes
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 7MbappéBooked at 45mins
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDiabyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 23Draxler
- 27Diaby
- 31Dagba
- 34N'Soki
Nîmes
- 30Bernardoni
- 29Alakouch
- 23Briancon
- 5Landre
- 12Maouassa
- 11Savanier
- 20RipartSubstituted forGuillaumeat 76'minutes
- 18VallsSubstituted forBozokat 89'minutes
- 6Ferri
- 14BobichonSubstituted forThioubat 65'minutes
- 10Bouanga
Substitutes
- 1Valette
- 7Alioui
- 15Paquiez
- 19Bozok
- 22Thioub
- 25Guillaume
- 27Lybohy
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.
Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Umut Bozok replaces Theo Valls.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt saved. Sada Thioub (Nîmes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Téji Savanier.
Attempt saved. Denis Bouanga (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Baptiste Guillaume.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Nîmes).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ferri (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Alakouch with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Baptiste Guillaume replaces Renaud Ripart.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Dani Alves.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Dani Alves is caught offside.
Booking
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nîmes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Valls (Nîmes).
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Sada Thioub replaces Antonin Bobichon.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loïck Landre.