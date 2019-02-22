Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Derry City

Dylan Watts opened the scoring for Rovers in the first half

Former Derry City midfielder Aaron McEneff was on target as Shamrock Rovers defeated the 10-man Candystripes 2-0 in Dublin.

Dylan Watts capitalised on an Eoin Toal error to open the scoring for the home side in the 29th minute.

McEneff sealed the win 11 minutes from time with a well-executed 'Panenka' penalty after a Toal handball.

Jamie McDonagh was sent off in the 85th minute for a late challenge near the touchline on Trevor Clarke.

City had won their first match of the Premier Division season against UCD last week, while the result made it two wins from two for Rovers.

More to follow.