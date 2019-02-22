Match ends, Milan 3, Empoli 0.
AC Milan 3-0 Empoli: Krzysztof Pi atek scores again as Rossoneri win
AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek continued his excellent goalscoring season with his seventh goal in six games as the Rossoneri beat Empoli.
The 23-year-old Pole scored 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa following a £4m summer move from Cracovia, and joined Milan for £30m in January.
He scored their opener against Empoli from eight yards out.
Franck Kessie chipped in a fine second before Samu Castillejo sealed the win from close range.
Milan had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee - Lucas Paqueta's early header for offside and Fabio Borini's late effort, for a foul.
Gennaro Gattuso's side, who are fourth in Serie A, are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. An Italian Super Cup defeat by Juventus in Saudi Arabia remains their only loss since Christmas.
Piatek is the first player to score in his first four top-flight starts for Milan since Oliver Bierhoff in September and October 1998.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 12Conti
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 14BakayokoSubstituted forBigliaat 80'minutes
- 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forBoriniat 69'minutes
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 19PiatekSubstituted forCutroneat 69'minutes
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 11Borini
- 16Bertolacci
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 21Biglia
- 23Strinic
- 35Plizzari
- 63Cutrone
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Empoli
- 69Dragowski
- 5Veseli
- 26Silvestre
- 39Dell'Orco
- 2Di LorenzoBooked at 55mins
- 18AcquahSubstituted forUcanat 66'minutes
- 10Bennacer
- 33Krunic
- 23PasqualSubstituted forPajacat 74'minutes
- 17FariasSubstituted forLa Guminaat 66'minutes
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 1Provedel
- 4Brighi
- 6Pajac
- 8Traore
- 20La Gumina
- 22Maietta
- 28Capezzi
- 32Rasmussen
- 34Diks
- 37Oberlin
- 43Nikolaou
- 48Ucan
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 3, Empoli 0.
Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).
Marko Pajac (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateo Musacchio.
Offside, Milan. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Attempt blocked. Antonino La Gumina (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Empoli).
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Pajac (Empoli).
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rade Krunic (Empoli).
Offside, Milan. Andrea Conti tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Milan). Video Review.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Lucas Biglia replaces Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Offside, Milan. Fabio Borini tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Marko Pajac replaces Manuel Pasqual.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salih Ucan (Empoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Krzysztof Piatek.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 3, Empoli 0. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrea Conti with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Antonino La Gumina replaces Diego Farias.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Salih Ucan replaces Afriyie Acquah.
Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Milan).
Diego Farias (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) because of an injury.