Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hibs, Motherwell, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Forward Oliver Burke says winning Premiership and Scottish Cup medals with Celtic and earning a Scotland recall before he returns to parent club West Brom "would be a dream". (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the current side "have plateaued in Europe, if not gone backwards". (BT Sport via Daily Express)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has revealed he is in regular contact with his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard, the Rangers boss, as the pair navigate their first season in senior management. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos feels he has received red cards that he has "not deserved" this season. (Sun)

Morelos has the same goalscoring instincts as Tottenham's Harry Kane, says the Colombian's Rangers team-mate Jermain Defoe. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is open to a permanent deal for on-loan Watford defender Tommie Hoban once he recovers from his knee injury set-back. (Sun)

McInnes has opened pre-contract talks with St Johnstone's Joe Shaughnessy and admits he never wanted the defender to leave Aberdeen in 2015. (Daily Record)

"It was handbags, a coming together," said Dundee defender Ryan McGowan following his clash with Hibernian forward Marc McNulty in Friday's 4-2 win for Hibs, insisting the pair shook hands afterwards. (Sun)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre rued decisions that went against his side in the loss to Hibs, citing a penalty appeal involving McGowan and Mark Milligan and a Kenny Miller 'goal' disallowed for offside while also suggesting McNulty could have been sent off for the incident with McGowan. (Scotsman)

Motherwell striker Curtis Main hopes to rediscover his selfish streak and get back amongst the goals. (National - subscription required)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell will not accept fatigue as an excuse as the Scottish Championship leaders embark on a run of 11 matches in seven weeks. (Press and Journal)