Chloe Kelly: Everton Ladies forward sidelined after ankle surgery

Everton Ladies signed Chloe Kelly on a permanent deal in January 2018

Everton Ladies striker Chloe Kelly has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having ankle surgery.

The ex-Arsenal player, 21, will miss struggling Everton's final seven league games after damaging ligaments.

"It is, of course, very disappointing to lose Chloe for the rest of the season," said boss Willie Kirk, whose side stand second-bottom of the WSL.

"But our primary focus now is to make sure she rehabs as well as she can so that she is ready for next season."