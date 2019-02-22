Andy Mangan: Ex-Fleetwood Town striker returns to Highbury as coach
Former Fleetwood Town striker Andy Mangan has returned to the club to join manager Joey Barton's coaching staff.
The 32-year-old was a member of the Cod Army side that won promotion to the Football League in 2012.
Mangan joins the first team set-up with immediate effect after ending his playing contract with fellow League One side Accrington Stanley.
Barton said: "When the opportunity came up to bring Mangs back to Fleetwood, it was one we wanted to take."