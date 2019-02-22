Andy Mangan: Ex-Fleetwood Town striker returns to Highbury as coach

Andy Mangan was part of the Fleetwood Town side that won promotion to the Football League in 2012 before going on to play for Shrewsbury and Tranmere among others

Former Fleetwood Town striker Andy Mangan has returned to the club to join manager Joey Barton's coaching staff.

The 32-year-old was a member of the Cod Army side that won promotion to the Football League in 2012.

Mangan joins the first team set-up with immediate effect after ending his playing contract with fellow League One side Accrington Stanley.

Barton said: "When the opportunity came up to bring Mangs back to Fleetwood, it was one we wanted to take."