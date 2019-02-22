Paul Anderson: Plymouth Argyle sign free agent winger until end of season

Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson has been without a club since being released by Mansfield Town on transfer deadline day, having not played at all this season

Plymouth Argyle have signed free agent winger Paul Anderson until the end of the season.

The former Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Ipswich Town player, 30, had been on trial at Home Park and played in a reserve fixture earlier this week.

Anderson has joined after Joel Grant was ruled out for much of the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Argyle had been trying to bolster their attacking options, having been turned down by ex-Wolves striker Joe Mason.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you