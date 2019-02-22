Europa League draw: Arsenal face Rennes and Chelsea play Dynamo Kiev

Arsenal boss Emery (right) won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016

Arsenal will play French side Rennes and Chelsea face Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Premier League sides have both been drawn to play at home in their first leg, which will take place on 7 March.

The return ties will be held on 14 March.

Chelsea won the competition in 2013, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery led former club Sevilla to victory in the Europa League in the subsequent three years.

