Gordon Taylor: PFA chief executive says review will take place

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor (left) was criticised by the body's chairman Ben Purkiss (right) last year

An independent review into the Professional Footballers' Association will still take place despite criticism of its slow progress, says the union's chief executive Gordon Taylor.

Taylor announced a "full and open review" into the PFA in November.

But on Thursday the Guardian revealed the review had yet to be commissioned.

However Taylor, the leading figure in the players' union for 37 years, said "numerous meetings" had taken place to "finalise the parameters and timeline".

In a statement, Taylor also said Sport Resolutions had been appointed to conduct the review and is currently constituting a panel to do so.

Sport Resolutions has been under scrutiny for its prior links to Taylor.

Led by chairman Ben Purkiss, Taylor faced heavy criticism last year, with more than 300 current and former players reportedly signing a letter calling on him to resign.

Purkiss said in November the PFA will become "obsolete" if it does not "evolve" and called for a review to modernise the organisation.

Taylor responded by saying the organisation had "listened" to criticism and had "taken the time to think carefully about what is in the best interests of our organisation and our members".

On Friday, a source close to the PFA told the BBC: "It has been a difficult time for the PFA but the organisation is coming together for the benefit of its members.

"Kicking off this independent review is the first stage of a process of change and renewal for the union, something it has consistently done to stay relevant to a membership and game that has also constantly evolved."