Coventry City: EFL asks Sky Blues for clarity over home ground for 2019-20 season

Coventry City could be expelled from the English Football League unless they can provide more clarity over where they will play home games next season.

The League One club's rental agreement at Ricoh Arena runs out in the summer.

Wasps brought the stadium in 2014 but the Sky Blues' owners Sisu remain in a legal battle with the Premiership rugby union club over the sale.

The EFL Board has requested Coventry provide more details by 5 March over their intentions for next season.

Coventry City say their "only option" is to continue playing at the Ricoh Arena.

"The football club wants to do a deal with Wasps Rugby Club as soon as possible, to resolve this impasse," a statement said.

The EFL Board has informed Coventry that unless a satisfactory solution can be found within the next two months, it will need to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of all 72 clubs to consider City's expulsion from the league and any future membership.

If required, that EGM would be held on 25 April in order to be resolved in advance of any outstanding promotion and relegation issues at the end of this season.

More to follow.