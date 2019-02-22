All must work together on sectarianism, says Kilmarnock's Clarke

Kris Boyd and Steve Clarke have been subjected to abuse in recent days

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Kilmarnock Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

"Everybody has to take some responsibility" for tackling sectarianism, says Steve Clarke.

The Kilmarnock manager said he faced abuse from the "dark ages" during his side's 5-0 Scottish Cup last-16 replay defeat by Rangers on Wednesday.

And Killie striker Kris Boyd said he was subjected to sectarian abuse during Sunday's loss to Celtic.

"Things can be done," said Clarke, 55. "Will [it] be done is probably much more difficult to address."

And he added: "I've had so many messages from people in England, saying, 'I saw you on the telly, I hope you're okay. What was the reason?' They don't understand what we're talking about up here and I think that's a sad reflection on us as a society.

"Everybody has to take some responsibility and everybody has to try and work together to change. It won't change overnight but the fact that it's back in the headlines, we're back talking about it is sad in one way but it's positive in another way.

"I think there's been advances. If you take the issue of racism, there's been advances but you see in recent times still instances, still occasions when it comes out.

"At Kilmarnock, we are all inclusive. There are no divides. That's what we would like for every club in Scotland, for every part of this country but we don't have that at this moment in time."

Friday's newspapers quoted Rangers boss Steven Gerrard condemning the abuse Clarke experienced at Ibrox but some highlighted Gerrard questioning why Clarke had not addressed the sectarian abuse Boyd had experienced.

"When I did the press [on Sunday], I didn't know Kris had been hit by a coin and I didn't know there had been chanting against him," Clarke explained.

"I spoke [on Wednesday] about the majority have to speak up and shout down the minority so I think that's addressing it."

Clarke also provided more details about Rangers' approach for his services in 2018.

"When I was a player, we're going back to 1984, '85, '86, Rangers didn't sign Catholic players and when I was at St Mirren, there was an inquiry when Graeme Souness took over about me going to Rangers and I remember at the time the manager Alex Smith saying that, 'you couldn't do that, son'," Clarke explained before Killie's visit to Livingston on Saturday.

"And it wasn't because there was any racism or any sectarianism from Alex, he was just protecting me as a person.

"Not long after Maurice Johnston went there as the first sort of headline Catholic to sign for Rangers. So, obviously, there's been massive advances.

"I mentioned the other night about the approach and it was an approach from Rangers to speak. It was one of the issues that we discussed because me being from the west coast, I sensed that that would be one of the issues.

"Rangers assured me that they as a club had addressed it and were trying to address it and it wasn't an issue any more but I think what you see has happened to myself the other night, what happened to Kris on Sunday, it's still an issue."