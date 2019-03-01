Scottish Championship
Morton19:05Falkirk
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Falkirk

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Click on the Link to watch on the BBC Scotland channel

Link

Match report to follow.

  • Sixth (Greenock) meet ninth (Falkirk) in this Championship clash
  • Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon joined 6 months after a controversial move from the Greenock club
  • Greenock Morton come to this tie following a mid week (Tuesday) win over Queen of the South (1-0)
  • A Falkirk win will move them within two points of seventh placed Queen of the South

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr26127742261643
4Inverness CT2681263430436
5Dunfermline2697102830-234
6Morton268992633-733
7Queen of Sth2679103532330
8Alloa2668122740-1326
9Falkirk2567122636-1025
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you