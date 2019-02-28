Championship
Leeds19:45West Brom
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United
Ezgjan Alioski scored the winning goal in Leeds' most recent home game - a 2-1 win against struggling Bolton
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Leeds United will be unchanged for the visit of fellow Championship promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said he will select the same starting XI and substitutes that lost 1-0 against QPR on Tuesday.

Albion are assessing winger Jacob Murphy and striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed the defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday with injuries.

Defender Ahmed Hegazi is likely to be fit after going off against the Blades.

The Baggies, who won the reverse fixture 4-1 at The Hawthorns in November, are fourth in the Championship and will close the gap to third-placed Leeds to a single point if they win at Elland Road.

A Leeds win will take them top of the table, with leaders Norwich away at Millwall on Saturday and Sheffield United facing city rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough on Monday.

Match facts

  • This will be the first league meeting between Leeds and West Brom at Elland Road since January 2007, when the Baggies won 3-2 in a second-tier fixture.
  • West Brom have won each of their last three games against Leeds in the Championship, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.
  • Leeds have registered more than 50% possession in each of their past 20 Championship matches at Elland Road - the last team to have a greater share than the Whites were Bolton Wanderers in March 2018.
  • West Brom have won eight of their past nine away Championship games (L1), including the last four in a row; they haven't won five away league games in a row since April 2002.
  • Leeds have lost five of their past 10 Championship games (W4 D1), having lost just three of their first 24 under Marcelo Bielsa this season.
  • West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored in all three of his league appearances against Leeds, netting four goals, including three at Elland Road.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

