How did Scottish sides fare in Europe this season?

Thirty eight games, 88,842 miles, 56 goals and a fistful of European coefficient points.

After seven months and 12 days, Scottish football's continental competition is finally at an end for another year. Celtic kicked it all off in Armenia in early July, with Brendan Rodgers' side bringing down the curtain on their Europa League campaign in Spain on Thursday.

It's been long. It's been emotional. But has it been worth it? Here, BBC Scotland analyses the impact of Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibernian and Rangers on the European stage this term.

Didn't they do well?

Hibs fans saw their team draw with Asteras Tripolis in Greece to progress

Aberdeen: Derek McInnes' side were knocked out of the Europa League in the second qualifying round - the stage at which they entered after finishing second in the Scottish Premiership - in August after taking English Premier League side Burnley to extra time.

Celtic: Participants in the Champions League the previous two seasons, the Scottish champions were knocked out by AEK Athens in the third qualifying round. A 4-1 aggregate win over FK Suduva earned a place in the Europa League group stages, then the Parkhead club finished second behind RB Salzburg, beating RB Leipzig on the way to their last-32 date with Valencia.

Hibernian: The Easter Road club went on their longest run in Europe since 1973, kicking it all off with a 12-5 aggregate win over Faroe Islands side Runavik. Greeks Asteras Tripolis were also dealt with, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde denied them a place in the Europa League play-offs with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Rangers: The Ibrox side only lost two of their 14 Europa League matches after entering in the first qualifying round in July, having made it through four rounds to reach the group stages. Steven Gerrard's side were eventually knocked out after the final round of matches in their section in December.

Coefficient climbers

Scotland had slipped from 10th place in Uefa's rankings in 2005, to 26th position at the start of this season.

No other nation had dropped so drastically, and it will take more than one good season to redress that balance. Next year, all three Europa League entrants will likely have to enter in the first qualifying round, with the champions again having to negotiate four qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League group stage.

However, the performances this campaign have already moved Scotland up to 20th, above the likes of Sweden, Poland and Belarus. Just one more draw for one of our teams would have seen Scotland overtake Serbia and clinch 19th place.

Coefficient rankings are calculated by adding up the points from the most recent five campaigns.

What needs to happen now?

If Scotland can somehow work its way up to 15th position again, a Premiership club will receive an extra Champions League qualifying place.

Denmark currently sit in that position, although Dinamo Zagreb's victory on Thursday maintained their Europa League interest, meaning Croatia could overtake the Danes.

This campaign, Scottish clubs have outperformed their recent yearly scores, recording their highest coefficient tally for 11 years.