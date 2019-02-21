Livingston: Stevie Lawless wins yellow card appeal as Gary Holt claims SFA 'apology'
Stevie Lawless' yellow card against Dundee has been rescinded, with Livingston manager Gary Holt claiming he has received a Scottish FA apology.
Livingston believe referee Greg Aitken should have awarded a penalty instead of a booking for simulation.
Holt says head of referees John Fleming "to an extent" has "admitted that is a penalty" in Livi's 2-1 defeat.
"He has fed that back," he said. "I think it was an honest decision he [the referee] gave."
But Holt takes little consolation that a mistake was made and been recognised.
"There is no benefit to us to get a thinly veiled apology and a yellow card rescinded," he said.
"Every man, dog, woman, boy, granny, grandpa knew it was a penalty apart from the referee."
Despite losing Shaun Byrne to a 14th-minute red card, Livingston were level at 1-1 when midfielder Lawless claimed for a penalty with 13 minutes remaining.
Within six more minutes, on-loan Aberdeen forward Scott Wright struck an exquisite free-kick to give Dundee the lead and three points that took his side out of the relegation places.
"Yes, it was a penalty and a yellow card rescinded, but you still get no points," Holt added.
"So thanks very much and then everyone bangs a drum that we haven't won in nine."