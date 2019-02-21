Livingston: Stevie Lawless wins yellow card appeal as Gary Holt claims SFA 'apology'

Livingston's Steven Lawless was booked against Dundee on Saturday

Stevie Lawless' yellow card against Dundee has been rescinded, with Livingston manager Gary Holt claiming he has received a Scottish FA apology.

Livingston believe referee Greg Aitken should have awarded a penalty instead of a booking for simulation.

Holt says head of referees John Fleming "to an extent" has "admitted that is a penalty" in Livi's 2-1 defeat.

"He has fed that back," he said. "I think it was an honest decision he [the referee] gave."

But Holt takes little consolation that a mistake was made and been recognised.

"There is no benefit to us to get a thinly veiled apology and a yellow card rescinded," he said.

"Every man, dog, woman, boy, granny, grandpa knew it was a penalty apart from the referee."

Despite losing Shaun Byrne to a 14th-minute red card, Livingston were level at 1-1 when midfielder Lawless claimed for a penalty with 13 minutes remaining.

Within six more minutes, on-loan Aberdeen forward Scott Wright struck an exquisite free-kick to give Dundee the lead and three points that took his side out of the relegation places.

"Yes, it was a penalty and a yellow card rescinded, but you still get no points," Holt added.

"So thanks very much and then everyone bangs a drum that we haven't won in nine."