Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager fined £45,000 by FA for comments about referee

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to referee Kevin Friend after the game at West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £45,000 after accepting a Football Association charge for comments he made about referee Kevin Friend earlier this month.

He said Friend's performance during the 1-1 draw with West Ham was affected by the decision to allow Liverpool's goal.

"I heard our goal was offside. I'm pretty sure the ref knew it," he said.

The FA said Klopp was charged as the comments "questioned the integrity of the referee and/or implied bias".

Sadio Mane put the Reds ahead in the first half of the match on 4 February, but James Milner was offside in the build-up.

Michail Antonio equalised for West Ham before the break, and Klopp said Friend "did not want to open the gap any more" in the second period following his error.