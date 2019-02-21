Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson signs two-year contract extension until 2024

Lewis Ferguson has scored seven goals for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have confirmed that midfielder Lewis Ferguson has signed a two-year contract extension.

It ties the 19-year-old Scotland Under-21 international to the Scottish Premiership club until summer 2024.

He told his club website: "It was an easy decision. As everyone can see, I am loving life up in Aberdeen and enjoying every bit of it."

Ferguson has made 30 appearances for Aberdeen since moving from top-flight rivals Hamilton Academical in July.

He had only played 14 times for Accies after breaking into their first team at the end of last season, but he has already scored seven times for the Dons.

Ferguson admits that the length of contract represents "a long time" but says "I have a lot to thank the manager and the club for" and reckons "it shows that the manager really trusts me and wants me here for the next few years".

Father Derek, the former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland midfielder, had predicted his son would sign a new deal, telling BBC Scotland at the weekend that it was a "no-brainer" for the 19-year-old to extend his contract.