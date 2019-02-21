Paris St-Germain: Lassana Diarra contract terminated

Lassana Diarra leaves Paris St-Germain
Lassana Diarra, who has also played for Portsmouth, has not appeared for Paris St-Germain since October

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra has had his contract at French champions Paris St-Germain terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side as a free agent in January 2018, signing an 18-month deal.

The former France international made 13 appearances in the second half of last season as PSG won the domestic treble.

But he was restricted to just four outings under German boss Thomas Tuchel this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you