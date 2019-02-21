Jack Clarke: Leeds United winger to resume training after virus

Jack Clarke was taken off on a stretcher to hospital after receiving treatment on the bench

Leeds winger Jack Clarke will resume "light outdoor training" next week, two weeks after being hospitalised in the draw at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old complained of feeling unwell before being taken off at half-time and was then treated by paramedics on the substitutes' bench.

The club have confirmed Clarke was suffering with a virus.

Meanwhile, Leeds' top scorer Kemar Roofe is expected to be out for between four to eight weeks with a knee injury.

The Championship promotion chasers revealed on Monday that the 26-year-old would be sidelined for a period after picking up an injury in the win over Swansea on 13 February.

Marcelo Bielsa's third-placed side host struggling Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.