Jack Clarke: Leeds United winger to resume training after virus
- From the section Leeds United
Leeds winger Jack Clarke will resume "light outdoor training" next week, two weeks after being hospitalised in the draw at Middlesbrough.
The 18-year-old complained of feeling unwell before being taken off at half-time and was then treated by paramedics on the substitutes' bench.
The club have confirmed Clarke was suffering with a virus.
Meanwhile, Leeds' top scorer Kemar Roofe is expected to be out for between four to eight weeks with a knee injury.
The Championship promotion chasers revealed on Monday that the 26-year-old would be sidelined for a period after picking up an injury in the win over Swansea on 13 February.
Marcelo Bielsa's third-placed side host struggling Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.